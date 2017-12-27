Diamondbacks prospect pays off parents’ mortgage for Christmas

(WCMH) — A baseball prospect gave his parents the gift of a lifetime on Christmas morning.

Smith shared video on Twitter of his mother reading the letter revealing the gift.

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv

The letter read:

Thank you for raising me in a great home filled with love.

Because of all the sacrifices you made to get me where I am,

I want our family home to be YOURS…

so I am paying off your mortgage

Merry Christmas from your grateful son,

Pavin