Excessive video gaming to be recognized as mental health disorder

(WTNH) — Playing video games too much and too often will soon be recognized as a mental health disorder.

“Gaming Disorder” will be added to the official list of diseases by the World Health Organization next year.

Its symptoms include the inability to control when and how to play video games.

Another red flag is when someone chooses games over other interests in life and keeps playing despite negative consequences.

Adding Gaming Disorder to the list means it will be recognized by doctors and insurance companies.