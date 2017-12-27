Federal murder complaint filed against man accused of post office shooting

COLUMBUS (AP) — A federal criminal complaint says a disgruntled Ohio postal worker murdered two U.S. government employees for performing their official duties.

The complaint signed by a U.S. postal inspector was filed Wednesday in U.S. district court in Columbus. Twenty-four-year-old Deshaune Stewart was arrested Saturday, accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at a post office in suburban Columbus and then killing a postmaster outside her apartment.

Authorities say Stewart was naked during both attacks.

No other information was available immediately about Stewart. A county court record earlier indicated an evaluation was ordered.

No attorney was listed for Stewart.

Authorities say he first killed Lance Dempsey at a post office in Dublin early Saturday. Nearly three hours later, police found Postmaster Ginger Ballard dead between vehicles with blunt-force trauma to her head.

