Firefighter’s drone finds missing collie on cliff

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — A border collie who went missing during a Christmas Day hike was rescued by a cadre of dog lovers in a dramatic rescue from a cliff north of Indian Beach in Clatsop County.

Felix’s owner, Sarah Stremming, searched for the collie for hours, to no avail before posting a message on her Facebook page, the Daily Astorian reports.

Those messages found their way to volunteer firefighter Matthew Verley, who made calls to Cannon Beach Fire, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office and to Stremming.

Verley, a licensed drone operator, used his drone to look in the area where Felix might be and within 10 minutes found the dog alive and well — but in a precarious position.

He notified authorities who sprang into action and rescued Felix in a high-angle rope rescue. Verley told KOIN 6 News “Lt. Genesee Dennis from the Seaside Fire Department was the rescuer at the end of the rope.”

Felix is now safe and warm back home.