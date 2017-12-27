Grove City jewelry store victim of two burglaries in three days

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — A Central Ohio jewelry store was ransacked twice in a three-day period before Christmas.

The owner says the thief got away with merchandise worth more than $50,000. The owner says there is now a reward of 1,000 dollars for information that leads to a conviction.

The front of Precision Jewelers is boarded up. Owner Nicole Allen says the thief broke in through the right-side door last Wednesday and came back on Saturday and broke in through the left-side door as all the lights were on.

“It still hasn’t really sat in how much of a shock that it is. It’s just I’ve never experienced it even when I worked for other jewelry stores. And for it to happen twice in three days, it’s just sickening. It’s overwhelming. Busted this jewelry case took as much as he could out of that, he did a lot of fumbling trying to get his backpack off so he didn’t do very good the first time he came in,” said Allen.

The store got hit again Saturday morning around 5am.

“Then he busted out this case he busted out the diamond case he was much more relaxed and had different equipment when he came in the second time,” said Allen.

Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was taken, including watches, bracelets, necklaces, diamonds and engagement rings.

The Grove City Police Department says detectives are looking through the surveillance video.

“You can see him on the video it’s the same body build even though he has a mask on. You can tell how tall he is and he’s about we’re guessing 5 foot 5, 5 foot 6 but he has on like size 14/15 shoes and he falls over them getting you can tell when he flexes his foot it’s not his shoes,” said Allen.

Allen says she’s been in the jewelry business for 25 plus years and hasn’t ever experienced this. Not only is this business her life and supports her family of 7, she says this break-in takes away peace of mind.

“So it’s a huge impact on the business, our families you know the emotional stress. It’s a huge stress for my kids they know that the business got broken into and it scares them as much as it does us. Besides family and friends this is you know seven days a week. We’re doing 65 hours a week work and they just take it away from you like it’s nothing,” said Allen.

Another angle of the surveillance video clip shows a man peeking inside the front door then the video shows a minute later, the door is smashed out.

Allen says her store was hit right at the busiest time of the year.

“It hurt the business a lot you know you’re stocking for Christmas and when customers are coming. They come in they see half of your cases are bordered up and half of your inventory is gone it doesn’t make a good impression for what you really are,” said Allen.

“If they recognize the sweatshirt, the shoes the mask that he’s wearing that you know help us you know catch him if he tried to sell you something that you know that’s not in a box you know help us catch him so that you know the communities not worried about it anymore,” said Allen.

The owner says the stolen watches are Citizen brand and the rings are stamped with “Romance” on the inside. They are fixing all those glass cases and getting new carpet due to all the shattered glass. The store is reopening Thursday at 10am because they can’t afford to keep their doors closed any longer. If you have any information a detective says you can call the Grove City Police Department at 614-277-1710.