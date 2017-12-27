Kidnapping victim thrown from interstate bridge in Arkansas after witnessing shooting, survives

Published: Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, AR (WCMH) — A kidnapping victim was thrown off an interstate bridge moments after witnessing a deadly shooting in Arkansas.

It happened after the woman witnessed two men storm a home in Little Rock and start shooting, NBC4 sister station KARK-TV reports. One of the shooting victims, Arlin Wayne Bugent, 49, died before deputies could get to the home. The other shooting victim has serious injuries.

Deputies say a woman witnessed the shooting and the gunmen spotted her. They kidnapped her, drove onto Interstate 430, and then threw her off a bridge into the Arkansas River.

She survived and swam to shore where she started screaming for help. She was then taken to the hospital where she was treated for hypothermia.

Deputies have managed to make one arrest and are still searching for the second suspect. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against the first suspect who is identified as Richard Gilliam, 33.

