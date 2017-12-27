Meijer warns customers about fake coupon

WALKER, MI (WOOD) — Meijer is warning customers about a fake coupon making its rounds on social media.

The bogus offer claims customers can get $75 off their total purchase of $100 or more now through Dec. 31. The fake coupon is even equipped with what appears to be a QR code.

“Sorry folks, this offer is fake,” Meijer stated in a Wednesday Facebook post that’s already been shared more than 2,500 times.

The retailer advised customers to “be safe” and always clip their coupons from Meijer’s online program, dubbed mPerks.

