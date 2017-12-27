Nine-year-old uses BB gun to thwart attempted auto theft in Indiana

By Published:
Ollie Dunn (Howard County Jail Photo)

KOKOMO, IN (WISH) — One man is now in custody after he attempted to steal a vehicle on Christmas morning in Kokomo.

The incident began just before 12:45 a.m. when officers were called out to a report of an attempted auto theft of a Chevrolet Trailblazer at One Stop at 615 North Washington Street.

Upon arrival, dispatch informed police that a 9-year-old inside the vehicle confronted 32-year-old Ollie Dunn with a BB gun. Dunn then took off a nearby vehicle.

The owner of the Trailblazer then followed the suspect and kept police updated of his location.

The suspect later crashed his vehicle and was taken into custody.

He faces charges of attempted auto theft, unlawful entry of a vehicle, vehicle theft, theft and operator never licensed.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s