Police: Ohio man snaps dog’s neck, throws another into traffic before assaulting officers

COLERAIN TWP., OH (WCMH) — Police say a man in the Cincinnati area snapped a dog’s neck, assaulted three police officers, and threw another dog into traffic during a dispute with his neighbor.

WLWT reports Jamal David, 36, was arrested Saturday. According to a police report, David tried to push the neighbor off a ledge near her driveway while she was outside with her dog. The woman took her dog and ran to her garage. Police say David followed her, then went home. Shortly after, he came out of his house with a small dog and snapped its neck in front of the neighbor.

The police report also says David brought a second dog from his house and threw it onto an oncoming car, where it was hit and killed.

Police say the neighbor picked up both dogs and put them on her porch, then called 911. Officers arrived, and David reportedly fought with them and spit on them. Officers sprayed him with pepper spray, and he was treated at a hospital before being booked into jail.

The SPCA picked up the two dead dogs, police said.

Investigators said the SPCA plans to file charges against David for killing the two dogs, WLWT reports.

David is charged with three counts of assault on an officer, one count of assault, two counts of animal cruelty and one count of resisting arrest. He being held on $700,000 bail.