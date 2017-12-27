Shelters helping the homeless keep warm during deep freeze

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Imagine being homeless in this bitter cold. It’s the reality for too many in our community. The Star House in North Columbus, a drop-in shelter for 14 to 24-year-olds, is one of the many places helping the homeless stay safe and warm during this extreme weather.

We met Viershaun Curry, a 24-year-old from Columbus, at the shelter Wednesday. He spent the day at Star House and told us he would be spending the night in a homeless shelter.

“It feels like the wind is ripping my skin off.,” he said. “I have this coat that I actually got from the Star House. I’ve gotten brand new boots out the box. I’ve gotten brand new coats with the tags. I’ve gotten brand new pants, shirts.”

Star House provides everything from clothing and food, to showers. Sam Masters with the shelter said during extreme weather Columbus’ shelter system provides something even greater.

“Some kids are waking up in a tent, even at this time of year. So, just having a place where they can come is amazing. Having overflow be open at a time like this is incredibly helpful. It saves lives,” he said.

Curry is working towards a college degree and his own place. He said Star House is helping them get there.