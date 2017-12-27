Shot fired during southeast side Wendy’s robbery

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus say a robber fired a shot during a robbery at a southeast Columbus fast food restaurant.

It happened around 8pm on December 23 at the Wendy’s at 4381 Refugee Road.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money from the register. When the employee tried to walk away, the suspect fired a shot, missing.

The suspect then fled the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

