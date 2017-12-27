Sign up to donate at annual Blood Give-In

COLUMBUS — The American Red Cross, NBC4 and WNCI are teaming up to invite the community to resolve to be a lifesaver at the annual Blood Give-In Blood Drive Thursday, Jan. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Life Time Fitness in Dublin.

The Red Cross seeks to collect 350 blood donations making the Blood Give-In blood Drive one of the largest blood drives of the year in Central Ohio. Those who come to donate will receive a free Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, food from Subway, coupon for a free pint of Graeters Ice Cream and discount oil change coupon from Midas, while supplies last.

This blood drive comes at a time of the year when the Red Cross typically sees a decline in the number of donations being made. Winter is a challenging period to ensure a stable blood supply. Inclement weather and cold and flu season can keep even the most dedicated blood donors away from giving a regular donation. Due to these challenges, January has been declared National Volunteer Blood Donor Month each year since 1972 to remind the community that the need for blood is constant and every day.

“The need for blood continues regardless of weather or season,” said Rodney Wilson, communications manager for the Red Cross Central Ohio Blood Services Region. “We often don’t see enough blood donors in the weeks after New Year’s Day. We are asking people to resolve to be a lifesaver by giving blood to start your 2018.”

Blood donors of all types are needed. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.

Every two seconds in the United States blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood and platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,600 hospitals nationwide.

Blood Give-In Blood Drive

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018

7am to 7pm

Life Time Fitness at I-270 and Sawmill Road

3850 Hard Road, Dublin, OH 43016

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.