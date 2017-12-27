Stylist arrested after haircut goes horribly wrong

MADISON, WI (WCMH) – A bad haircut left a stylist in Madison, Wisconsin in a hairy situation with police.

Police say they received a call from a 22-year-old man complaining of the bad experience. He told police the stylist told him to stop fidgeting and moving his head before he was nicked in the ear, WWMT reported.

When it did not stop, the barber ran his clippers down the middle of the customer’s head, police said.

The whole ordeal left the customer looking a bit like Larry from the Three Stooges.

The stylist was later arrested on charges of suspicion of mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed. He told police it was all an accident.