Tampa firefighter works full shift, arrives home to rescue neighbor from burning house

By Published:
CREDIT: WFLA

RUSKIN, FL (WFLA) – A Tampa firefighter worked a full shift overnight on Christmas then arrived home Tuesday morning to find flames shooting from his neighbor’s home in Ruskin, so he sprang into action.

Tampa Fire Rescue firefighter Luigi Young ran into the burning home, found his neighbor and then carried him out of the home to safety.

The man had left his burning home, but went back inside and collapsed.

After rescuing his neighbor, Young helped Hillsborough County Fire Rescue firefighters put out the fire.

The home is in the Belmont subdivision.

The man who lives in the home that caught fire lives with two dogs and two birds.

Details have not yet been released about the cause of the fire or if the resident or his pets suffered any injuries.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s