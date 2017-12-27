VIDEO: Michigan man skis behind Amish horse and buggy

MORLEY, MI (WCMH) — A woman headed home from Christmas dinner caught a resourceful winter traveler on video.

Tara Beckler was driving in Morley, Michigan when she saw a man gliding along on skis that he had hitched to a horse and buggy. Another buggy followed close behind.

Beckler shared the video on Facebook and captioned it simply: “#PureMichigan.”

Beckler said it is not an unusual sight, and added that people often make their own fun in her small town. Morley is about 40 miles north of Grand Rapids.

