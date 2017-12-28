Avoiding frostnip and frostbite while out in the cold

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It doesn’t take long for frostnip and frostbite to set in when it’s this cold out.

“Avoid it entirely. If you don’t have to go outside this isn’t the time to recreate so you avoid it entirely,” said Dr. Marc Pesa with Scioto Urgent Care.

Dr. Pesa has seen the dangers that come along with cold weather, one of those being frostnip.

“Superficial is when the top layers of the skin get cold and start to freeze but when they unfreeze there’s not permanent damage. You may see a bit of skin discoloration or even a tiny bit of blistering,” said Pesa.

Pesa says if skin is left exposed during this state, it can lead to frostbite.

“Frostbite is full thickness freezing for various time, and when the person is rewarmed you’re going to see skin damage after that,” said Pesa.

In other words, he says you’ll see boils, and could see the skin sloughing off.

Pesa says most able-minded people will feel when there’s a problem before it gets even close to the point of frostbite and even frostnip.

