Barn fire kills 24 horses at Connecticut farm

By Published:

SIMSBURY, CT (WCMH) – Firefighters in Connecticut are investigating a barn fire that killed two dozen horses.

It happened at Folly Farm in Simsbury, Connecticut Thursday. Firefighters say the barn was engulfed in smoke and flames when they arrived, WFSB reported.

Twenty-four horses died from smoke inhalation.

Deputy Chief Kevin Kowalski says his crews faced an uphill battle due to the cold weather.

“The water is freezing up and everything was slippery. Firefighters did a tremendous job, given the circumstances,” said Kowalski.

Folly Farm later said on Facebook that there are no words to express their sorrow after losing so many animals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

