Cops: Man arrested for damaging ATM after it gave him ‘too much money’

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to an ATM he told cops he attacked because the machine apparently gave him too much money.

Michael Joseph Oleksik, 23, punched the touch screen of an automatic teller machine at a Wells Fargo bank on N. Cocoa Boulevard in Cocoa on Nov. 29, authorities said.

Oleksik later called the bank to apologize for the damage he caused, saying he was “angry the ATM was giving him too much money and he did not know what to do,” according to records obtained by Florida Today.

The Merritt Island man reportedly said he was in a hurry for work when he grew frustrated.

Oleksik can allegedly be seen on surveillance footage damaging the ATM.

Wells Fargo contacted the Cocoa Police Department asking to press charges because at least $5,000 in damages was incurred.

Oleksik was arrested Friday and charged with criminal mischief.

He was booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex and is awaiting trial.

