CPD searching for woman who robbed northeast Columbus bank

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a woman who robbed a northeast Columbus Huntington Bank branch Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:31pm at 2141 East Dublin Granville Road.

Police say the woman waited her turn in line, approached the teller, implied a gun and demanded money. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen walking south from the bank.

Police described the suspect as a white female in her mid-30s. She stood around 5’6” and weighed around 230 pounds. He had brown or dark hair, a long nose and age spots.

She was wearing a dark gray coat, a dark scarf wrapped around her face, a dark toboggan, gray gloves with a brown palm and fingers, dark jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4665 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.