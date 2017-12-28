Driver crashes through Columbus Lifecare Alliance building

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Video from a surveillance camera inside the Lifecare Alliance building on Harmon avenue shows a car driving into the building and knocking down walls and the ceiling.

“I have never been shaken up like this”, said president and CEO of Lifecare Alliance, Chuck Gehring, who was first on the scene.

“This car hit 40 to 50 miles per hour the police said, which i believe. it blew the limestone bricks and cement blocks everywhere,” explained Gehring.

The car came to a stop just a few feet shy from hitting Carrie’s Cafe. which is a gathering spot for seniors.

“Where older adults come day in and day out Monday through Friday to get hot nutritious meals and to fellowship and to have community with one another,” said Rebecca Hurd, Director of Advancement for Lifecare.

Because this happened at such a late hour, no one was in the building at the time.

“Had that car crash in there sometime between 10am and 2pm on a normal day, they would have hit and probably killed 10 people,” Gehring said.

But it was business as usual, as meal deliveries were not affected. But there was one casualty in all of this, a piano that was used to teach seniors was destroyed.

“That piano that was imploded by the car was donated, somebody else I am sure will donate a piano and we will get back to teaching piano lessons,” said Gehring.

The two in the car had minor injuries. Police say the driver will be cited for domestic violence and criminal damaging and endangering. The cafe will re-open next Tuesday.