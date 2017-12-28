Eight-year-old who died of cancer honored with world’s tallest Lego tower

Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:
 

TEL AVIV (InsideEdition.com) A new Guinness World Record may be forthcoming for the tallest Lego structure.

The brightly colored tower was built in Israel to honor an 8-year-old boy who died from cancer.

Omer Sayag loved playing with the plastic bricks so Tel Aviv municipal workers and local volunteers came together to build an 118-foot Lego tower, named Omer Tower, in the city’s main square.

Omer developed a love for Lego as he was unable to meet friends or go outside due to his weak immune system. He passed away in 2014.

An elaborate replica that he built of the Taj Mahal was donated to the 2014 Lego exhibition.

His kindergarten teachers, Ben Klinger and Shirley Bardugo, came up with the idea to build the world’s tallest Lego tower in his honor and worked in conjunction with an Israeli educational group, Young Engineers, to create the design, reports said.

Workers started building the tower more than a year ago and reportedly used half a million bricks. Work was finally completed on the tower on Wednesday.

“It’s a magnificent project, it’s a community project that was built by people from all over Tel Aviv who were participating in that and I think it’s a wonderful idea and and I’m for it,” one resident said of the Lego tower.

Evidence, including photos from a drone, will be submitted to Guinness World Records to confirm it is indeed a world record.

The current Guinness World Record of 115 feet was set in 2015 by the Italian subsidiary of Lego.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s