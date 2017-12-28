Eight-year-old who died of cancer honored with world’s tallest Lego tower

TEL AVIV (InsideEdition.com) A new Guinness World Record may be forthcoming for the tallest Lego structure.

The brightly colored tower was built in Israel to honor an 8-year-old boy who died from cancer.

Omer Sayag loved playing with the plastic bricks so Tel Aviv municipal workers and local volunteers came together to build an 118-foot Lego tower, named Omer Tower, in the city’s main square.

Omer developed a love for Lego as he was unable to meet friends or go outside due to his weak immune system. He passed away in 2014.

An elaborate replica that he built of the Taj Mahal was donated to the 2014 Lego exhibition.

His kindergarten teachers, Ben Klinger and Shirley Bardugo, came up with the idea to build the world’s tallest Lego tower in his honor and worked in conjunction with an Israeli educational group, Young Engineers, to create the design, reports said.

Workers started building the tower more than a year ago and reportedly used half a million bricks. Work was finally completed on the tower on Wednesday.

“It’s a magnificent project, it’s a community project that was built by people from all over Tel Aviv who were participating in that and I think it’s a wonderful idea and and I’m for it,” one resident said of the Lego tower.

Evidence, including photos from a drone, will be submitted to Guinness World Records to confirm it is indeed a world record.

The current Guinness World Record of 115 feet was set in 2015 by the Italian subsidiary of Lego.