Galion museum delivers a trip down Memory Lane

GALION, OH (WCMH) – Are you still dwelling on the Christmas that never was? You know, that toy, bike or lunch box that Santa didn’t deliver?

There is a place in Galion that can take you down that ‘Memory Lane.’

“It puts smiles on everybody’s faces, you know when they come in. From little kids, grownups. Grownups, it’s like they go back in time from their childhood and they remember all this stuff,” said curator Jim Hedges.

If you’re into classic muscle cars, it’s almost impossible to miss. Right on the main drag in Galion, a lime-green Super Bird will catch your eye.

“It’s a 440 6-pack car, it’s a numbers matching car. That’s a factory lime light color car. The interior is original, the motor’s original,” Hedges said.

Of course, he has an orange Super Bird too.

But, if you can look past the beautiful rare cars, you can find a little bit of everything, from vintage toys to lunchboxes, and some of the coolest toys ever made.

You can see super heroes and movie props.

Hedges buys and sells classic cars for a living, so admission to the museum is free.

“It doesn’t cost one single dime to come in here. You just come in enjoy yourself and you leave with a smile on your face. That’s all I ask. It’s just a good time for everybody,” said Hedges.

Hedges says he constantly rotates the collection and he is always looking for more classic cars.