COLUMBUS (WCMH) — I-270 northbound is back open between U.S. 33 and I-70 after a hazmat situation, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

CFD Battalion Chief Steve Martin told NBC4 a truck was leaking a flammable adhesive, but the situation is contained. A private contractor will clean up the leak.

SE Side: Haz May scene @270 NB & 33. All NB 270 lanes closed. Working to get 1 lane open soon. — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) December 28, 2017

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.