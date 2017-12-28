Hue Jackson says he’ll jump in Lake Erie, as promised

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Hue Jackson promised that if the Cleveland Browns finished anywhere near their 2016-2017 record of 1-15 again, he would jump in Lake Erie.

This year, the Browns are 0-15. So, Jackson is getting his towel ready.

According to NFL.com, someone asked Jackson on Wednesday if he would keep his promise. He agreed he would, adding that he had to since he made the promise.

“I don’t like to do it for the reason I am having to do it, but I have to make do on my word,” he said. “I just think that is what you do. I do get that. I made a statement. I have to back it up. That is the type of person I am, so that is what we have to do.”

Jackson said he wants to get “a lot of people” to come out whenever he takes the plunge.