Lesbian couple, two children found slain in upstate New York home

From left, 5-year-old Shanise Myers, 11-year-old Jeremiah Myers, 36-year-old Shanta Myers, and 22-year-old Brandi Mells. (Photo via WTEN)

TROY, NY (AP/WTEN) — Authorities have released the names of two women and two children slain in their upstate New York apartment and police are asking the public for information.

Troy police on Thursday identified the victims as 36-year-old Shanta Myers; her children, 11-year-old Jeremiah Myers and 5-year-old Shanise Myers; and 22-year-old Brandi Mells.

Officials have released few details since a property manager found the bodies Tuesday in a home along the Hudson River in Troy, just north of Albany.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Troy Police Chief John Tedesco spoke of the savagery of the crime.

“After being in this business for almost 42 years, I can’t describe the savagery of a person like this,” he said. “I don’t know of a word that could say.”

Troy police investigate multiple deaths at 158 Second Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Troy, N.Y. Police say four people have been found dead and may have been killed in an apartment in New York’s capital region. The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in a house in Troy, a city near Albany. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Lori Van Buren/The Albany Times Union via AP)

Tedesco said Myers and Mells were in a relationship with one another and lived with the children in the basement apartment. He refused to release the cause and manner of death, possible motive, or a weapon used.

He said the bodies were discovered by a property manager who was asked to check on their welfare. Once inside, the manager called 911.

“We feel that someone who commits a crime of this magnitude is capable of anything, but we do not believe it was a random act,” Tedesco said. “We do not believe there is any imminent danger to the community.”

Police are asking the public for any information relating to the case. No suspect has been identified publicly.

