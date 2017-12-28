Navy dad arriving home from deployment pretends to be waiter to surprise his sons

JOHANNA LI Published:

 

An 8-year-old boy and his younger brother couldn’t hold back their tears when they realized their waiter was actually their Navy dad, who had returned home from service.

3rd Class Petty Officer Roberto Tapiador was helping waitresses at a restaurant when his sons, Giancarlo, 8, and Jonah, 4, spotted him. In a video of their reunion, Giancarlo begins to cry.

“He’s very emotional,” his mom AnnaLyn Alfanso, of California, told InsideEdition.com.  

Alfanso’s husband had been deployed in Djibouti in Africa for the last nine months, and each time her sons have a school performance or presentation, they are disappointed their dad can’t attend.

“Me skipping, missing my boys’ birthdays, it’s bad enough,” Tapiador told KPIX.

When Thanksgiving came and went, Giancarlo asked his mom when their dad would return, and when Alfanso said she didn’t know, the 8-year-old prayed for his return on Christmas.

Days before the big day, Tapiador called home to let his wife know he would be coming home.

“He prayed every day [for him] to come home for Christmas,” Alfanso said. “It’s a miracle.”

She said they enjoyed Christmas Day with family and plan to spend several more months together before Tapiador returns to service.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s