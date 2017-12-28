Newborns swaddled in ‘Beat USC’ blankets ahead of Cotton Bowl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Babies born over the last couple days at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center are getting in on the Buckeye spirit early.
Hospital staff gave all of the babies in the nursery ‘Beat USC’ sleep swaddles.
The special blankets are similar to the Beat *ichigan blankets that babies born last month received.
Ohio State takes on USC in the Cotton Bowl Friday at 8:30pm.
PHOTOS: Beat USC blankets
