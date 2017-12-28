Olivia and Liam top list of most popular girl and boy names of 2017

WOOD-TV Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WOOD) — If your or someone you know had a baby this year named Olivia or Liam, you’re definitely not alone.

Those are the most popular girl and boy names of 2017, according to Spectrum Health.

Both names also topped the list last year. However, there were a couple of name newcomers: Hazel and Adeline cracked the top ten for girls.

Oliver, which was the third most popular boy name in 2015 but fell off Spectrum Health’s list in 2016, rebounded to No. 8 this year.

Top girl names in 2017

1. Olivia
2. Charlotte
3. Ava
4. Elizabeth
5. Emma
6. Sophia
7. Hazel
8. Abigail
9. Nora
10. Adeline

Top boy names in 2017

1. Liam
2. Levi
3. Elijah
4. James
5. Lincoln
6. Benjamin
7. Mason
8. Oliver
9. Jack
10. Charles

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s