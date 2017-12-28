One man dead after shooting in south Columbus

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in south Columbus, according to police.

It happened near the Sand Pebble Lounge on Lockbourne Road just after 2am.

Officers on scene say a man was found shot and killed outside the bar.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say two people were detained but it’s unclear if they are witnesses or suspects at this time.

This is the 141st homicide of 2017.

