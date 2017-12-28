Police: Sleeping man at Ohio gas station had heroin, stolen forks

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – Police arrested a man at a Warren gas station after they say he was asleep with drugs in his pocket and stolen forks in his car.

Jason Wagner, 30, is in Trumbull County Jail charged with receiving stolen property and drug abuse.

According to a report, police were called to Speedway Gas Station on East Market at 1:55 a.m. Thursday for a suspicious man standing in the corner of the store for the past half hour.

Officers approached the man — identified as Wagner — and found him asleep with his chin resting on box of sandwich bags, police say. They woke him up and he was holding donuts.

Wagner told police he was tired from work and had taken two Klonopin pills. Police then searched him and found a bindle of heroin in his wallet, according to the report.

Police also searched Wagner’s car and found 44 silverware forks, according to the report.

Wagner told police he works at Cafe 422 in Warren. Police called the manager, who said he was familiar with Wagner and that the forks had been stolen from the restaurant.