Texas Interstate at a standstill after truck carrying avocados catches fire

FORRESTON, TX (WCMH) – Traffic near Dallas was at a standstill Thursday afternoon after a truck carrying 40,000 pounds of avocados caught fire.

It happened around 11:15am on I-35E near Forreston, Texas, KXAS reported.

Aerial video shows road crews shoveling thousands of pounds of avocados off the side of the northbound lanes.

According to WFAA, the roadway was reopened just before 2:30pm.

No injuries were reported.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the avocados would have to be offloaded before what is left of the truck could be moved from the scene.