Winter break program keeps kids off the street and out of the cold

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Amidst the latest string of violence in Columbus, city leaders want to keep kids off the street and out of the cold this winter break.

And in doing so, they also want children ready to go back to school in January.

Although we’re well into winter break, junior high student Dre’von Sharp is at a Columbus rec center, hitting the hardwood.

“They help us with our homework and Mrs. GP treats us like family,” said Sharp. “I like coming to the rec center ’cause its open almost every day.”

Sharp is just one of many students participating in the city’s winter break programs. The programs have safety as a top priority this year.

Nancy Colvin with the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department says this year, the neighborhood violence intervention team will work across four specific rec centers to help build relationships and teach kids about violence prevention.

Tap here for more information about the programs.

 

 

