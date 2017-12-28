Zoo welcomes baby elephant on Christmas day

MECHELEN, Belgium (NBC News) – A baby elephant was born on Christmas Day at a zoo in Belgium.

Many of the staff working at the Planckendael Zoo spent Christmas away from their families. It was well worth it after one of the zoo’s Asian elephants gave birth, in full view of everyone/

A zookeeper said the delivery was expected, but earlier analysis showed the birth of her calf was imminent.

The zoo estimates the baby weighed around 200 pounds at birth.

The baby elephant was already trying to stand on its legs 25 minutes after it was born, all under the supervision of two older elephants.

Prior to the birth, the zoo was already home to one male and seven female elephants.

There may be more good news to come for the zoo, as two other elephants are pregnant.