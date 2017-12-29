4-year-old dies after shooting self in face with family’s gun

WIAT Staff Published: Updated:

BRIERFIELD, AL (WIAT) — A 4-year-old boy died Thursday afternoon after he got hold of a gun at the family’s home and accidentally shot himself in the face, Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson tells CBS 42.

Jackson tells us the family lived in a rural area, in the 500 block of Cahaba Hill Road, and drove to a store to call emergency services. The child passed away at 6 Mile Supply grocery store.

Sheriff Jody Wade says the family thought the store was the quickest way they could get to people to get help. Wade believes the family moved into the home recently, and didn’t have the ability to access communications from there.

Wade tells us the family said they had the gun stored in what they thought was a safe place. Family members were home at the time of the shooting; they heard the gun go off and found the child injured.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s