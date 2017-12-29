4-year-old dies after shooting self in face with family’s gun

BRIERFIELD, AL (WIAT) — A 4-year-old boy died Thursday afternoon after he got hold of a gun at the family’s home and accidentally shot himself in the face, Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson tells CBS 42.

Jackson tells us the family lived in a rural area, in the 500 block of Cahaba Hill Road, and drove to a store to call emergency services. The child passed away at 6 Mile Supply grocery store.

Sheriff Jody Wade says the family thought the store was the quickest way they could get to people to get help. Wade believes the family moved into the home recently, and didn’t have the ability to access communications from there.

Wade tells us the family said they had the gun stored in what they thought was a safe place. Family members were home at the time of the shooting; they heard the gun go off and found the child injured.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.