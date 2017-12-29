General Mills may be adding Frosted Flakes to Lucky Charms

By Published:
Photo of a cereal box. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WISH) – There’s a new cereal combination. General Mills is adding Frosted Flakes to Lucky Charms.

Biz Journals.com says it may be ready to roll out the sugary combination even though Frosted Flakes is owned by Kellogg’s.

The cereal-focused blog Cerealously posted a video featuring Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes last month, which has since been deleted, and the Daily Mail this week noted that General Mills “neither confirmed, nor denied the existence” of the cereal.

The cereal combo also pops up on Instacart on some online grocery sites.

