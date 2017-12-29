Kroger closing Linden area store

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger announced it will be closing the store in the 3000 block of Cleveland Avenue.

According to a release, the Kroger store at 3353 Cleveland Avenue will be closing Wednesday, January 31.

“Kroger continually evaluates each store’s performance to ensure that it is best meeting the needs of the communities, associates and shareholders we serve,” said Mike Murphy, vice president of operations, Kroger’s Columbus Division. “Unfortunately, we are unable to continue a profitable operation at the 3353 Cleveland Avenue location and made the decision to close the store on January 31, 2018.”

The fuel center will close at the same time as the store on January 31.

Murphy indicated that Kroger will offer all Cleveland Avenue store associates the opportunity to transfer to other Kroger locations within the surrounding area. “We value and appreciate the efforts and contributions all of our associates have made and we will assist each of them during this transition.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s