Kroger closing Linden area store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger announced it will be closing the store in the 3000 block of Cleveland Avenue.

According to a release, the Kroger store at 3353 Cleveland Avenue will be closing Wednesday, January 31.

“Kroger continually evaluates each store’s performance to ensure that it is best meeting the needs of the communities, associates and shareholders we serve,” said Mike Murphy, vice president of operations, Kroger’s Columbus Division. “Unfortunately, we are unable to continue a profitable operation at the 3353 Cleveland Avenue location and made the decision to close the store on January 31, 2018.”

The fuel center will close at the same time as the store on January 31.

Murphy indicated that Kroger will offer all Cleveland Avenue store associates the opportunity to transfer to other Kroger locations within the surrounding area. “We value and appreciate the efforts and contributions all of our associates have made and we will assist each of them during this transition.”