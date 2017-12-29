North Carolina woman accused of theft from Ohio cancer charity

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been arrested after deputies said she stole from a cancer charity in Ohio.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office tells media outlets 46-year-old Michelle Lowery-Rowan took money from Chix 4 a Cure, which raises money for cancer patients and their families.

Records show Lowery-Rowan was the organization’s treasurer. She is formerly of Glouster, Ohio, but has been living in Chapel Hill.

Lowery-Rowan was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with crimes including money laundering, grand theft and forgery. Authorities say Lowery-Rowan used a credit card issued to the charity for more than $7,500 in personal expense, including concert tickets and registration for Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Lowery-Rowan was jailed on $750,000 bond pending extradition to Ohio. It wasn’t known if she had an attorney.

