ODOT preparing for overnight snowfall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 100 snow plows will soon be salting and plowing more than 4,000 lane miles in Central Ohio.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Breanna Badanes said they’re ready to treat as soon as the first snowflake drops.

“The trucks are ready to go the drivers are rested and ready to hit the road,” said Badanes.

Today is all about ice and snow prep for ODOT and they say they are ready.

“We are checking out trucks, tuning them up, filling them up with gas, filling them up with salt,” said Badanes.

She added ODOT won’t have to pretreat the roads as much because it’s been cold and dry leaving them with the salt from previous snow treatments still on the roads.

“We’ll use that salt residue that’s already there and kind of rely on that to be our first tool against the snow.”

Some in central Ohio said they will avoid the snow altogether and stay warm in their homes.

ODOT wants to remind drivers to give their trucks more space to operate and remember they usually travel at speeds slower than what is posted.