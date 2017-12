COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officials are working to rescue a deer that is stuck on the frozen Scioto River.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, dispatchers were made aware of a deer stuck on the ice of the Scioto River in the area of Henderson Road and Riverside Drive.

It is unclear how long the deer has been on the ice or how it’ll be rescued.

