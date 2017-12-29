Ohio man’s obituary blames ‘hopeless condition of Cleveland Browns’ for his death

HURON, OH (WKYC) — A Huron man took one final jab at the Cleveland Browns in his obituary this week.

The obituary for Paul Stark, who died Dec. 27, blames his death on “complications from a brief illness, exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns.”

The obituary was posted by Foster Funeral Home in Huron. It goes on to say, “Paul passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the corner but had many well-earned blessings.”

Stark was a Mansfield native who also lived in Columbus prior to moving to Huron.

The Browns are currently 0-15 with one game in Pittsburgh remaining. Plans for the “Perfect 0-16 Season Parade” remain in tact.’

 

