Ohio police chief facing charges of exchanging nude photos with teenage girl

CRAIG BEACH, OH (WKBN) – Craig Beach’s police chief has been federally indicted on child pornography charges.

The Cleveland FBI and the Mahoning Valley Violent Crime Task Force arrested 36-year-old Andrew Soloman. He’s charged with knowingly receiving child pornography.

According to court documents, Soloman is accused of having nude photographs of a 16-year-old girl. The girl told someone that she lived with that she had sex with Soloman, according to court documents.

The court records said the chief was using his police department’s email address to communicate with the girl.

During their investigation into Soloman, police said they found that Soloman responded to at least two police calls involving the girl.

The court documents say police found nude photographs, including photos of male genitalia, in their email conversations.

Soloman admitted to investigators that he received some “inappropriate” photos of the girl. He said he sent her “fake pictures” of male genitalia that he found on the internet, according to court documents.

Investigators said he later admitted to sending the girl “real pictures of himself.”

Soloman was arrested earlier this month on a dereliction of duty charge after a search of the Craig Beach Police Department.

He told police that he never had physical sexual contact with the girl, although they discussed it in detail via email, according to the court documents.

Soloman has been on leave from the police department during the investigation.