COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman missing from the east side has been found and taken to an area hospital.

Police say 53-year-old Laurence Murray was found by medics and was unable to verify her identity or care for herself.

Murray was last seen at her home near Hawthorne and Taylor Avenues sometime after 5:30pm Thursday.

Murray suffers from dementia, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at (614) 645-4624.