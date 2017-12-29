Police: Multiple people shot at Southern California business

By Published:
This photo provided by Basileus Zeno shows police at the scene of an active shooting in Long Beach, Calif. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions. (Basileus Zeno via AP)

LONG BEACH, CA (AP) — Police say multiple people have been shot at a business in Southern California.

Long Beach police say the incident is now over but didn’t elaborate. They received reports of a shooter around 2:25 p.m. Friday.

Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.

The two-story building is home to several law offices, but police did not specify what kind of business it is.

Dozens of police officers, including members of a SWAT team, surrounded the building.

It is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in Long Beach, a city of about 460,000 people on the southern tip of LA County.

According to NBC Los Angeles, police say the scene is no longer active and officers believe the shooter is dead.

