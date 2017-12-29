Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both top $300 million

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Are you feeling lucky?

If so, you may want to buy a lottery ticket!

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $384 million after no winners in Wednesday night’s drawing.

A ticket worth $2 million was sold in Georgia, according to CNN.

The odds of winning the Powerball drawing are 1 in 292.2 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot has also topped $300 million after no one hit the jackpot Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at $306 million with the next drawing Friday at 11pm.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s