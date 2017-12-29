Pres. Trump invites Coast Guard members to play golf

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump has invited members of the U.S. Coast Guard to play golf.

The White House said Friday that Trump had invited Coast Guard members to Trump International Golf Club, with some coming from nearby Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet. About 60 members are expected to participate, and the White House says the president will also host the group for lunch.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Trump “wanted to thank these service members personally for their service to this nation.”

Trump visited the station over Thanksgiving to hand out lunches.

