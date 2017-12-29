WATCH: Columbus photographer makes frozen bubbles

COLUMBUS (WCMH/CNN) – Mother Nature is providing an unusual, and beautiful sight.
Columbus-based nature and landscape photographer Carey Sherrill posted a series of videos and photos on Instagram showing what happened when you blow a soap bubble in the cold.
Sherrill says that sugar in the soap and water mix creates a crystal-like appearance as the bubble freezes.
Sherrill provided a recipe for the bubble mixture:
- 200ml water (1 cup)
- 35ml dish soap (2 Tbls)
- 35ml corn syrup (2 Tbls)
- 2 Tbls. Regular sugar
Sherrill says it was two degrees Fahrenheit outside when he was able to record one of them freezing in under 60 seconds.
Everyone seemed to really enjoy the frozen bubble video I posted on @sherrill_photo yesterday so I thought I'd share this one too. The freezing patterns were really cool, but a tiny breeze made it a bit shakey. You can find the bubble recipe on that post too. Video: ISO:320 f/8 50mm+16mm macro tube 1/50 fps #sonya6000 #rokkor #vintagelens #frozenbubble #frozenbubbles #video #bts #behindthescenes #ohiowinter #ohiogram
Bubble in the Sun, or Sun in a bubble? (Swipe➡) It was 3°F (-16°C) this morning and I tried a few more frozen bubbles. I rarely use the 16-50mm kit lens that came with my camera, but wanted to give it and it's autofocus a shot at fast freezing bubbles. It did OK, but I still prefer to manually focus. Bubble in the Sun (today): ISO:320 f/13 50mm+16mm macro tube 1/125sec Sun in a bubble (yesterday): ISO:100 f/8 50mm+16mm macro tube 1/60 sec #sonya6000 #rokkor #sony1650mm #frozenbubble #macro #bubbles #macro_kings #macro_drama #macrophotography #dof #dof_brilliance #macro_brilliance #ohiowinter #ohiogram #igerscolumbus #winterphotos