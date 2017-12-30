Bishop Watterson recognized as Trans-Siberian Orchestra High School Challenge winners

By Published:
WCMH photo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Congratulations to Bishop Watterson High School, winners of the 2017 Trans-Siberian Orchestra High School Challenge.

BWHS won 200 tickets to see the TSO perform and an autographed TSO guitar courtesy of Ricart Automotive.

Bishop Watterson student Elizabeth Rieser and teacher Christen Joyce were presented with the guitar, and the entire high school was recognized in front of thousands at Nationwide Arena.

Thank you to Bishop Watterson and all the high schools who participated in this year’s Trans-Siberian Orchestra High School Challenge.

