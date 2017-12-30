Buckeyes Sam Hubbard, Denzel Ward declare for NFL draft

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –Two Ohio State Buckeyes have declared for the NFL draft as of Saturday afternoon.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard and cornerback Denzel Ward both announced on their social media accounts that they will chase their dreams of a professional football career.

Ward made an announcement minutes before the Cotton Bowl that he would not be participating, and would enter the draft. He will forgo his final season of eligibility.

Hubbard made the announcement Saturday morning on his Twitter account. He will be forgoing his fifth year of eligibility.