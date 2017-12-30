Buckeyes Sam Hubbard, Denzel Ward declare for NFL draft

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 7: Sam Hubbard #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after making a tackle for a loss in the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –Two Ohio State Buckeyes have declared for the NFL draft as of Saturday afternoon.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard and cornerback Denzel Ward both announced on their social media accounts that they will chase their dreams of a professional football career.

Ward made an announcement minutes before the Cotton Bowl that he would not be participating, and would enter the draft. He will forgo his final season of eligibility.

Hubbard made the announcement Saturday morning on his Twitter account. He will be forgoing his fifth year of eligibility.

