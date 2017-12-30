Celebrate Bacon Day in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bacon lovers, rejoice! It’s the holiday we’ve really been looking forward to, National Bacon Day!

How can you make the most of this sizzling holiday? Great question!

Those in charge of creating this beautiful day encourage eating a variety of bacon, sharing the gift of bacon and watching some Kevin Bacon movies!

Here in central Ohio you can indulge for National Bacon Day all day long.

Enjoy some brunch at the German Village Coffee Shop or grab a bacon wrapped hot dog at Dirty Franks!

You’re welcome, bacon fans!