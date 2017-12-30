Central Ohio couple throws outdoor wedding Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio woke up to a winter wonderland, with snow and ice on the roads making the commute difficult. However, even the cold temperatures couldn’t hold back the Meffords from enjoying their special day.

Newlyweds Jacob and Lauren Mefford tell NBC4’s Elyse Chengery they knew there would be a chance of snow, but had no idea it would turn out like this. But they wanted to get married in a particular place.

“Freezing! But this is where we got engaged so it had a lot of special meaning for us,” Lauren said.

“It’s freezing but it’s worth it when you get to marry a girl like her,” Jacob added.

The wedding party tried their best to stay warm even for those precious wedding photos while others kept working in the snow. It seemed like the snowflakes just wouldn’t stop.

“Both me and my boyfriend work here,” said Ramona Ballard, who was shoveling snow. “We came out to shovel and it was so high, we had to keep trying to shovel it, and it took like an hour, like, literally just to do the parking lot and the parking lot is all snowy all over again so I’m, like, really tired.”

Ballard bundled up with extra layers but forgot one thing today… “Gloves I wish I had gloves,” Ballard said.

“We’ve been out since 3 in the morning and trying to keep stuff melted,” added Robert Brenner. “I’ve been watching the news and stuff so I knew it was coming, I mean it’s the first big snow of the year. I’m pretty cold I’m layered up my feet are really cold and I’m ready to go home.”

